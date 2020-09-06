Jean Flitton

1936 ~ 2020

Jean Flitton, 84, born June 26, 1936 of Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away suddenly August 16, 2020 at home with her family. Our brave, selfless compassionate, beautiful, and hilarious mom and wife loved her family! Whether it was to lend a hand, offer her advice or just listen, she was there to reassure us and make it all OK. Thank you for loving us. We were so lucky to have you. Survived by her husband Dale Flitton, daughters Becky (Russell) Dabb and Brenda (Mark) Maldonado; sister Joyce Vera Wirth, grandchildren Dustin Dabb, Josh (Brittnee) Dabb, Zachary "Rocky" Maldonado; and great-granddaughter Berkley Dabb. The family have gathered for a private celebration in her honor. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Humane Society of Utah.



