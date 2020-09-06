1/1
Jean Flitton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Flitton
1936 ~ 2020
Jean Flitton, 84, born June 26, 1936 of Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away suddenly August 16, 2020 at home with her family. Our brave, selfless compassionate, beautiful, and hilarious mom and wife loved her family! Whether it was to lend a hand, offer her advice or just listen, she was there to reassure us and make it all OK. Thank you for loving us. We were so lucky to have you. Survived by her husband Dale Flitton, daughters Becky (Russell) Dabb and Brenda (Mark) Maldonado; sister Joyce Vera Wirth, grandchildren Dustin Dabb, Josh (Brittnee) Dabb, Zachary "Rocky" Maldonado; and great-granddaughter Berkley Dabb. The family have gathered for a private celebration in her honor. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Humane Society of Utah.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved