|
|
Jean L. Prather
1926 ~ 2020
Our beloved Mother Jean Lefler Prather passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on January 11, 2020. Jean was born on December 7, 1926 and was raised in Park City, Utah. Jean graduated from Park City High School in 1944 as valedictorian. She also attended Utah State University where she took business and music classes.
She married the love of her life Ernest Lindsay (Lynn) Prather on June 22, 1946. They had two sons Ernie and Rick and they raised their family in Salt Lake City, UT. Jean worked at and retired from the Department of Motor Vehicles. After retirement, Jean spent her time volunteering at St. Ambrose Church for the Alter Society and she volunteered more than 3000 hours at St. Joseph Villa. Jean was also a member of the 49ers and loved their meetings, service and excursions. She loved time with her family, bowling and travel.
Jean is proceeded in death by her parents Arthur Wallace Lefler and Mary Flanagan, her brother John Arthur, and sister Betty.
She is survived by her two sons Ernie (Sharon) and Rick (Penny), six grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Family viewing will be on January 18, 2020, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. A graveside service will follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 1736 E. 3300 So. SLC, UT. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 451 East Bishop Federal Lane, Salt Lake City.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020