Jean Merkl Henkels
Oct 3, 1929 ~ Sept 24, 2019
Jean Merkl Henkels, the loving wife of John B. Henkels and daughter of late Pierre and Florence Callahan Merkl of New York City, died after a short illness at St Mark's Hospital on Tuesday, September 24, one week shy of her 90th birthday. She was born in Flushing, New York, where she attended Catholic high school and graduated from Manhattanville College of the Sacred Heart in 1950. Shortly after graduation, she married John B. Henkels and moved to Philadelphia.
She is the devoted mother of thirteen children: John B. the 4th of California; Margaret of Santa Fe, New Mexico; Lawrence of Salt Lake; Barbara Dries of St Paul, Minnesota; Anne Holmes of Westchester County, New York; Mark of Corvallis, Oregon; Jean of Bellevue, Washington; Richard of Lansdale, Pennsylvania; Edward of Salt Lake; Diane of Portland, Oregon; Donna of Bend, Oregon; Andrea of Salt Lake; and Helen who died at childbirth in Philadelphia, many loyal and devoted daughters and sons-in-law as well as twenty-three grandchildren, and twenty-one great grandchildren.
In 1970, she and her husband moved the entire family from the comforts of Philadelphia twenty-two hundred miles west to the completely new environment of Salt Lake City. Here her energy and courage enabled her do much to help her large family adjust to this new way of life. She was active in civic and Catholic circles. She was a member of the Assistant League for many years, served as president of the Catholic Women's League, was a member of the U. of U. Board of Fine Arts for several terms. Her joyful and enthusiastic personality enabled her to make many lasting friendships wherever she went. She will be greatly missed by her extended family.
Her family wishes to thank Dr. Kate Wilson, members of the Emergency Ward at St Mark's Hospital and Elizabeth and her crew at Highland Cove for their efforts on her behalf during last month and a half of her life.
A celebration of Jean's life will be on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 2315 Redondo Avenue, Salt Lake City. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Ave & "T" Street. View a tribute slideshow and share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
God called her because Her job on this earth was completed and it was beautifully done! May she rest in peace.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019