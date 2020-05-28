|
|
Jean Houghton
Miltenberger
1930 ~ 2020
Our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away May 25, 2020 in West Valley City, Utah. She was born April 18, 1930 in Nephi, Utah to Thomas L. Houghton and Juliet Sperry Houghton. She was raised in Mona, Utah until 5th grade, moved to Copperton, Utah and graduated Bingham High in 1948.
She married the love of her life Wallace Miltenberger in 1951 until his death in 2001. They moved to St. Louis, Missouri in 1952 where she worked 3 jobs while he went to Dental School. After he graduated from school, mom was his dental assistant for the first few years of his practice. She volunteered her services at St. Mark's hospital for 10 years in the 1970's.
She is survived by sons: Mark (Ellie), Eric (Julie), grandchildren; Erika (Tom), Matt, Heidi (Bryce); great-grandchildren; Sienna, Joseph, Savannah, Amalie; sister Ann; sisters-in-law Judy and Janiel. Preceded in death by husband, parents, daughter Paula, son Curt, brothers; Gil, Dick and sister Betty.
Many thanks to Josh, Julie and Amber of Brio Hospice for the care they gave her until her passing.
A graveside service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00am at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1342 East 500 South, Salt Lake City. Please dress casual (shorts are okay)! Guestbook to post messages for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 28, 2020