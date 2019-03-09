|
1934 ~ 2019
We lost a bright star on the morning of March 2, as Jean Glenn, Jeannie girl, passed away peacefully in Rancho Mirage, CA with her loving husband and children surrounding her. It's no coincidence that a rainbow filled the sky that morning.
Jean was born on December 13, 1934 to Edward Oliver and Mary Elizabeth Muir, the fourth child and only girl. She adored her brothers and often shared legendary stories of their childhood together in the Bountiful orchards and on Herbert Avenue. She loved being the baby sister of such accomplished brothers and spent a good deal of her life trying to live up to their strong examples.
As a young woman, Jean skied on the East High School ski club and was an active Tri Delt at the U of U. She met wonderful friends in her early life… enduring friends with whom she continued to travel and enjoy the symphony with in her later life.
Jean graduated from the U of U in Elementary Education and spent a few years teaching in California. Never planning on being a career woman, Jean reinvented herself several times to provide security for her children. She started as a sales clerk at Makoff department store and eventually moved into the manager/buyer role. When Makoff closed, Jean took a management position at a produce company owned by her family. With an amazing work ethic and grace, she went from selling Diane von Furstenberg wrap dresses to selling Big M brand potatoes. Jean took great pride in her work but if you asked her, she would always tell you she was most proud of her children and grandchildren.
Jean married Jack Glenn in 1956 and had three children, Debi Frandsen (Antone), Devon Glenn (Julie) and Deneece Huftalin (Tim). They raised their children in Sacramento, Costa Mesa and Salt Lake City. They later divorced.
Jean met Jim Resch in 1992. He quickly became part of the family…our Papa Jim. They made it official in 2007 and enjoyed 27 remarkable years together. Jim was a devoted and loving partner and brought laughter and joy to her life. She loved his daughters, Laney and Janell, and embraced their partners and children as if they were her own. Together, Jim and Jean loved to play golf, travel through Europe, take road trips, cheer on the Utes and spend the winters in Rancho Mirage where they have many great friends.
Jean had an uncanny ability to constantly find the positives in her life. Although there were rough patches along the way, Jean was determined to be optimistic and make things work. Many remember her easy laugh and her remarkable gift for fun. She was a strong woman and an example to many. When life threw her lemons, she mixed up a vodka/water with a lemon twist.
Jean lived a life full of contradictions. She was doggedly determined but couldn't decide which pants to wear; she was brought up to be a lady but loved an adventure and a party; she could laugh hysterically in the midst of tears. Those contradictions were uniquely hers and cemented our love for her.
In her later years, she became the ultimate GRAND mother…grandma to 9, great grandma (GG) to 11. She never missed a birthday or a chance to get caught up on their lives. She loved hearing their tales and cheering them on wherever they were. She relished the times she could travel and laugh with her kids and grandkids from cruising in the Caribbean and Mediterranean, to enjoying Coronado and Newport Beach. She counted her blessings. We know this because she told us how rich and full her life was whenever we were together.
Life simply won't be the same without our Jean, but we are comforted by the knowledge that she lived a full, accomplished and love-filled life. Jean left explicit instructions to have a party rather than a funeral so a celebration of life will be held at a later date. We look forward to lifting a champagne toast to her!
In lieu of flowers, Jean suggested folks consider a donation to the Edward O. and Mary Muir scholarship at Salt Lake Community College.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019