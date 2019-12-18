|
JEAN NAKAMURA OKAWA
Dec 1, 1935 ~ Dec 15, 2019
Jean Nakamura Okawa, 84, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Jean was born on December 1, 1935, in Paia, Maui, Hawaii to Charles G. Nakamura and Cherry C. Yoshihara Nakamura. She moved to Honolulu at the age of 6 and remained there through her junior year at Roosevelt High School. Then, at the age of 16, she moved to Utah where she graduated from Ogden High. In 1957, she received her BS in Nursing from the University of Utah. Upon graduation, the Dean of the University Of Utah College Of Nursing recruited Jean to join the faculty. She married her high school sweetheart, K. Kay Okawa, in 1957 and helped to send him through medical school. After completing her MS in Psychiatric Nursing, Jean returned to teaching at the University of Utah as an assistant professor. In 1986, she earned her PhD in Psychosocial Nursing. From 1982 until 1990, Jean was a member of the Davis County Mental Health Board and, later, a member of the State Council of Mental Health. She was an ardent advocate for Utah mental health. She co-authored a chapter in Citizen Evaluation in Practice: a Casebook on Citizen Evaluation of Mental Health and Other Services. From 1988 to 1996, she worked with her husband to conduct research for hypertension and cardiovascular disease drug studies.
Jean and Kay were best friends for over 67 years-62 of which they were married. She lived in Bountiful, Utah for most of their married life. Jean was a dedicated, loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She often attended their activities and supported them in their endeavors. She was a loyal friend and would always help when needed. Her interests were varied and included golf, music, cooking, sewing, needle point, crocheting, gardening, ikebana, reading, puzzles, crosswords, and sudoku. A little known fact was that she was an enthusiastic fan of the "American Ninja Warrior" competition, and even traveled to Las Vegas to watch the live finals of the games where she was caught on camera cheering on her favorites. She continually pushed herself to learn and grow. Jean was a great host, and her parties were memorable and fun. She was also an accomplished cook who made delicious feasts for her family and friends. However, she could also be frugal and practical. When she and Kay were struggling married students, she managed to cut 20 slices out of a single can of Spam. Jean loved returning to Hawaii with Kay almost every year. They would stay for a month or more to visit old friends and to make new ones. Jean was extremely kind and generous to her family and friends and often invited them to join her in Hawaii.
Rest in peace, Tutu. You will be deeply missed, and we will always remember you with affection and a smile. One day, we will find the "whatchamacallits" that you were continually searching for.
Jean is survived by her husband, Kay; daughter, Dr. Allisyn (Dr. Brent Amil) Okawa, Layton, UT; her son, Gordon (Diane) Okawa, Esq., Sacramento, CA; and her daughter, Phyllis (Derek) Mikuriya, San Diego, CA; and four grandchildren, Brandon, Nickolas, Craig, and Lauren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Theodore T. Nakamura.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 North 400 East where family may visit family from 9:30 - 10:20 am prior to services. Interment will follow the services at Lakeview Memorial Park, 1640 East Lakeview Drive, Bountiful, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019