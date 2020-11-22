Jean Parr Furse1922-2020Jean lived well into her 98th year and might have made it to 100 if not for Covid-19. She was born in South Jordan to James Roy and Melba McCullough Parr, living on a small farm with her older brother Don and younger sister Bonnie, not to mention horses, chickens and sheep. Bonnie and Jean were responsible for herding the sheep while Don became quite the horseman.Jean attended Jordan High School where she met and dated Bernarr Furse. World War II interrupted their courting. Bernarr became an Army pilot in the Asian theater; Jean worked locally in a munitions factory. After the war, they were married in the LDS temple, living for a handful of years in West Jordan but soon moving to Midvale, where they stayed to raise their two children. The four of them spent summers taking road trips and camping all over the West, often accompanied by Jean's siblings and their families.Jean was the quintessentially devoted mother of the 1950s and '60s. She fixed three meals a day, took care of the house, and saw to the physical and emotional needs of her children. After her children graduated from college, Jean was able to devote more time to herself. She loved decorating the house and reading murder mysteries. She and her best friend/sister Bonnie spent much time together in the ensuing decades shopping, eating out, and swapping books. After Jean's daughter, Sharlene, retired, she became the sisters' chauffeur on their weekly outings. Another of Jean's joys was watching football with her son, Roger, an interest that began when he played high school football in the 1960s.Jean, who survived cancer, blood clots and a minor stroke, had an amazingly resilient body as well as a belief, even into her 90s, that she could still do anything. In February of this year, she decided to sweep out the garage. Unfortunately, she fell and broke her hip, necessitating an operation and extensive rehab. Her hip healed perfectly, but she could no longer live alone. She stayed in the care of many dedicated nurses and aides at St. Joseph Villa, where she unfortunately contracted Covid.Jean is survived by her son Roger (Debbie) Furse and daughter Sharlene Furse Beck. She had four grandchildren: Lacie Furse Lauren, Michelle Furse Wadman (Eric), John Furse, and Tiffany Furse Bigelow (Ben). She had five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband (Bernarr S. Furse) and nearly everybody else she knew.No funeral or viewing is scheduled due to the danger of spreading the virus, so we ask simply that you keep Jean in your hearts.