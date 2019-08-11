|
1927 ~ 2019
Jean Pecore Wever, our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died at St. Joseph's Villa on Wednesday morning, August 7, 2019. Jean was the only daughter of Chester Wentworth Pecore and Geneva Margaretta Lewis (Pecore). Born in Washington, D.C., she attended schools in Portland, Oregon. At age 16, she attended Reed College, where she majored in Biology. Jean married Robert Charles Wever on June 6, 1948 in Portland, Oregon. She moved with Robert to Texas, Washington, D.C. and Hawaii. Daughter Sara Louise Wever was born in Texas in 1957 and Mary Elizabeth Wever (Moore) was born in Hawaii in 1960. Jean settled with her family in Salt Lake City in 1960. She had trained as a teacher, and worked for Ethna Reed teaching special needs students during the middle and late 1960s. In 1969, the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona where Jean continued studies at Arizona State University in the Arts Department, where she earned her second Bachelor's degree. In 1990, Jean and Robert moved back to Salt Lake City, to be near children and grandchildren. Jean was an avid gardener, and was known for her knowledge of plants, and her green thumb. She also enjoyed genealogy and spent numerous hours working on family history. Her husband predeceased her; he died September 19, 2007. She is survived by daughters Sara Louise Wever and Mary Wever Moore (David), grandchildren Joshua (Tiffany), Michael and Elizabeth, great grandchildren Cody and Greyson. Funeral services will be held at Valley View Memorial Park 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City on Tuesday August 13th at 1:00 pm with a Catholic memorial mass to be held September 17th at St. Joseph's Villa.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019