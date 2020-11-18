Jean Romney Parkinson Isaacson Lee passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her children, on Sunday, November 15, 2020 due to natural causes. She was the matriarch of a large and wonderful family. She lived a long, beautiful life.
Jean was born to Vivien McDonald and Owen Thomas Romney on February 24, 1929 in Provo, Utah. She was the youngest of three girls. Soon after her birth her family moved to Guthrie, OK; then to Tulsa when she was four. As a young girl she learned the value of hard work. At the age of 14 she started working at the public library near her home. She had a passion for books and loved to read, a legacy she passed on to her entire family. She was a gifted seamstress, sewing all of her own clothes from Junior High age through her college years, including her own wedding dress.
Jean attended Brigham Young University where she was a Cougarette, Homecoming attendant, and active in Y Calcares Honor Society. It was at BYU that she met Roger West Parkinson. From the moment he first saw her, he knew Jean was the girl he wanted to marry. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 6, 1949. After their marriage they moved to Bethesda, MD so Roger could attend George Washington University Medical School. Jean worked as a secretary at the Department of Agriculture in Washington D.C. for 4 years supporting their family. In 1954 they moved to Salt Lake City where Roger was an intern and resident at LDS Hospital. In 1958 Roger was called into the Army Medical Corp. and the family moved to Fort Huachuca, Arizona. In 1960 they moved to Salt Lake City, UT where Roger started his OB/GYN practice. They had been married for
only 16 years when Roger was tragically killed in November 1965 in an airplane crash leaving Jean to raise their 5 children.
In 1967 Jean married Richard A. Isaacson. Together they raised her children, traveled the world and were actively involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A devout member, Jean served in many capacities in her Ward and Stake. She served for 4 years as a Hostess at the Church Office Building. Jean was a life-long learner and instilled in her children the value of education. She loved to sew, quilt and do needlepoint. She expressed her love through service, especially to her family. She enjoyed gathering extended family for fabulous dinners at her home and in Park City. She was famous for her pound cake, Valentine sugar cookies, brown sugar rolls, and caramels. Affectionately known as Grandma Mimi, she cherished her time with her grandchildren and always tried to engage in things they found interesting. She hosted memorable Harry Potter parties. She was a long-time member of Ex Libris Book Club and the Salt Lake Country Club. Jean was an avid traveler, visiting over 30 Countries and journeying around the world twice.
Richard passed away in 2003. Jean married John Franklin Lee in 2005. They enjoyed taking road trips and cruises. They were married for seven years before he passed away in 2013.
Jean's greatest love was spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as numerous friends, many of whom she had had since kindergarten. She will be deeply missed.
Jean is survived by her children David Parkinson (Cynthia), Alan Parkinson (Christina), Susan Jackson (Robert), Karen Blake (David), Mari Anne Lambert (David), 25 grandchildren and 73 great grand-children. Preceded in death by her parents, husbands Roger Parkinson, Richard Isaacson, John Lee, and sisters Marilyn Beck and Shirley Pardoe.
The family would like to thank those at Canyon Home & Hospice, Marlene Carlisle, and Jessica Buchanan for the sweet, tender care they gave to Jean.
Because of Covid restrictions, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family members only. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Humanitarian Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or to your favorite charity
.