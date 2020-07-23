We dearly love your mom and dad. Gil and I had many opportunities to serve with your parents and became lifelong friends. Your mom was loving, kind, and caring with each person she came in contact with. She was an example of hard work and was dedicated to the well being and hapiness of her family. We love and have such fond memories of each of her children. We wish you peace during this time of loss.



Sharon Weiss and Family

Sharon Weiss

Friend