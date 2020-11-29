Jean W. Louie
1925 - 2020
Jean Wing Louie peacefully passed away in Salt Lake City on November 21, 2020 from causes incident to age. Jean was born on December 18, 1925 to Wing Louie and Mae Tue Szto in Ogden, Utah. Jean was the fourth of ten children.
Jean graduated from Ogden High School in 1943 and entered the workforce by joining her older sister, May, at Fort Douglas. After Fort Douglas, she was the official hostess at the Louie family's restaurant, the King Joy Café, which had two locations over its long tenure in downtown Salt Lake City (19 years at 36 East Second South and then 26 years at 264 South Main Street), greeting all with her warm and gracious smile. The restaurant closed in 1991, whereupon Jean immediately joined Zions First National Bank and worked there until her retirement in August 2004 when she was a very young 79 years old.
Throughout her life, Jean was a voracious reader and thoroughly enjoyed the latest mystery, crime or romance novel. She had an inveterate sweet tooth - always enjoying a bit of chocolate, or adding ice cream to her breakfast cereal or encouraging a cookie or piece of cake after dinner because "there's always room for dessert!" In addition, she loved making the periodic day trip with her sister Mary to Wendover to visit the slot machines - all in hopes that she would hit that big jackpot! Jean had a warm and loving heart and would show her affections through word and deed in her own quiet way. Never one to let a momentous occasion pass by, Jean was renowned for showering family and friends with warm wishes for all occasions - birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, significant milestones - if you had one of these happy events, a card from her was sure to be in the mail. Jean was devoted to her brothers and sisters. In fact, she and Mary were pretty much inseparable - often talking not just everyday but multiple times throughout the day. Sunday was her favorite day of the week because that is when her brother Will would stop by the family house to share a cup of coffee with her and to catch up on the news of the day or just to have a chance to see one another. She also was an integral part in helping to care for her brother Harry's eight children when they were young and all living at the family house and was lovingly referred to by them as "Mom #2."
The family extends its heartfelt appreciation to Jean's caregivers during her final days, the caring staff at St. Joseph's Villa and the hospice team from Intermountain Health Care.
Jean lived a loving and full life, in part, because she was surrounded by the love that her family and friends brought into her life. Jean is survived by her brother, William Wing Louie, and sister, Mary Louie Kloer, sisters-in-law, Lynn Louie and Maydel Louie, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and great-grand nieces and nephews. Jean was pre-deceased by her parents, brothers Harry, Robert (Bob), Mack, Edward and Grant and sisters, May Jensen and Bessie Louie. A private family viewing will be held at Neil O'Donnell & Sons Mortuary, 372 East 100 South, Salt Lake City followed by a private graveside service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1342 East 500 South, Salt Lake City, Utah. The family suggests that memorials in her name be made to the charity of one's choice
.
Sweet dreams always Jean!