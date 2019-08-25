|
Jean Wheeler Allen
03/10/1921 - 08/23/2019
Jean Wheeler Allen, loving sister, aunt and great aunt, at the age of 98, decided to leave us on Friday, August 23, 2019.
She was a warrior. A barrel racer, and horse woman ahead of her time. She was one of two girls, born at Wheeler Farm to Henry and Mary (Wood) Wheeler, before it was a "Utah State Historic Working Farm." She worked hard there, milking cows, picking cherries, helping in any way she could. She was the elder of two girls, a helping hand on this big farm, that supplied milk to much of Salt Lake during the Great Depression. Two strong girls on this farm, helping in more ways than you can imagine. Tours are offered there now, and you can learn about what they did there.
On February 19, 1954, she married Arthur Elden Allen. She lost her only child, Billie, when he was a mere 14 years young, after being thrown from their own horse. Hard to imagine what grit and strength it must take to keep going after such an unimaginable loss! She poured her grief into speed walking and teaching water aerobics. She and her husband moved to St. George, Utah after her retirement from John Deere and his from the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Department. She was a water aerobics queen in St. George! Give her a noodle, and watch out! She was known for her physical fitness and ran many races.
Jean was a genuine whippersnapper. Up until her last weeks, she listened to the news, and engaged you in political discourse. She didn't make it past high school, but her intelligence and wit were light years beyond most. She had an infectious smile and a kind and compassionate spirit.
She was an amazing cook, and she could crochet, knit, or sew anything. She was a skilled taffy, chocolate, and candy maker. She taught her family how to stretch taffy, the old-fashioned way. Although she lost her sight to macular degeneration, she taught us how to *smell* when caramel was ready to pour.
She raised a herd of poodles, and she loved them and treated them as you would love and treat your children. These girls were her children and she took great care of them.
She loved food. She loved to enjoy a good drumstick of turkey on Thanksgiving. She also loved a good cappuccino.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Art and her mother and father, Mary and Henry Wheeler and her son, Billy Allen. Jean is survived by and will be dearly missed by her sister, Beverly Wheeler Mastrim; her stepdaughter, Joan Hall; her niece, Merrily (Morris) Kulmer; and several extended family members.
A private celebration of her life will be held at the Kulmer Residence.
Memorials may be made in Jean's memory to Hospice of Salt Lake City.
Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Condolences may be expressed at www.starksfuneral.com
What a gem, our great aunt Jean. We will forever remember you. You will live on in our hearts forever! RIP
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019