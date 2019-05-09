Home

Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 292-5555
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bountiful 24th Ward Chapel
720 E. 550 N
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Bountiful 24th Ward Chapel
720 E. 550 N.
Jeaneen Page Obituary
1936 ~ 2019
Jeaneen Jones Page, age 82, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at home in Bountiful, Utah on May 4, 2019 from Alzheimer's.
Jeaneen was born September 28, 1936 to Milton Reay and Erma Gheen Jones in Randolph Utah. Known by friends as "Jonesie," she grew up and attended school in Evanston WY, after which she lived and worked in Salt Lake City where she met her eternal sweetheart Ken L Page. They were married in the Logan Utah temple September 19, 1958.
They lived in Salt Lake City, McCall ID, Kamas, Bozeman MT, Ogden, Pleasant Hill CA, Highland CA, and settled in Bountiful. They enjoyed 60 years together and were blessed with 10 children. Mom enjoyed family gatherings & reunions, trips to National Parks & Jackson Hole, Visiting Teaching and Temple attendance.
She is survived by her husband, Ken, children: Lani (Wayne) Jolley, Valerie (Bevin) Turner, Ranae (Richard) Mann, Kendall (Suzanne), Corey (Jodie), Eric (Shannon), Ronald (Laura), Nathan (Kristin), Matthew (Ashley) and Camilla (Trever) Cornia; brother Ronald (Kerma) Jones, sister-in-law Susan Jones; 36 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents, brothers Reay Boyd and William, and sister Eyvonne.
Her family expresses gratitude to all who cared for her in any way, especially Renew Home Health and Carma Simons.
Funeral services will be 10:30 am Sat., May 11, 2019 at the Bountiful 24th Ward Chapel, 720 E. 550 N. Friends may visit family Fri. May 10th from 6-8 pm at Lindquist. Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. and Sat. from 9:00 -10:00 am at the church prior to services. Interment Francis Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 9, 2019
