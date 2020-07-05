Jeanette Edwards Nelson
March 3, 1975 - July 4, 2020
Let it be known to the world that Jeanette Claire Edwards Nelson was one bad *******h. We understand if you are turned off by the vulgarities, but giving Jeanette a normal, solemn, bland obituary would be like staging an elementary school production of the Broadway musical Rent: well-intentioned but completely inappropriate.
Maybe it was the death of her father (Rayfield LeRoy Edwards) when Jeanette was a child, maybe it was the undiagnosed obsessive-compulsive disorder, or maybe it was the perverse joy she received at telling people they were wrong, but much to the chagrin of everyone who knew her, Jeanette was one of those rare and infuriating people that was good at everything. In fact, she was such an overachiever that when she got brain cancer, she had to get GBM, one of the most aggressive forms.
Sure, she was a mother, wife, sister, daughter, niece, etc., but she was also a: partner-in-crime, Physician Assistant, Athletic Trainer, actress, dancer, singer, church chorister, one person cheering section, globe trekking influencer (way before social media) and a best friend.
Jeanette was the cousin that would turn a trip to get hot chocolate at 7-11 into an unforgettable adventure. She was the sister who was actually the second mother you never asked for but sometimes needed. Jeanette was the daughter you didn't know if you wanted to strangle or hug. She was the wife who got you into trouble yet inspired you to be better than you thought you could be. Jeanette was the mother who instilled the fear of God in you but at the same time made you feel completely safe from the outside world.
She was magical, compassionate, funny, articulate, smart as a tack, insanely talented, beautiful, and fiercely driven. You could also call her bossy, micro-managing, opinionated, stubborn as a damn mule, outspoken, emotional, decisive, passionate, picky… and we wouldn't have had her any other way.
Her forever family, including husband Matthew G. Nelson, sons Ian (age 18), Grady (age 15), daughter Maggie (age 5), will carry her in their hearts, along with her mother Margaret S. Edwards, brother Von Edwards and his wife Anne, as well as her large extended family, coworkers, ward members, choir nerds, cast mates, dance partners, and lots and lots of really good friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send money to help contribute to their lifelong therapy bills. No joke, they're going to need it.
Oh, and screw cancer.
Family will gather to celebrate Jeanette's life Saturday, July 11, 2020, consult www.cannonmortuary.com
for more information.