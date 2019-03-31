|
|
1930 ~ 2019
Jeanette Lowe Fleming Norton died March 21, 2019.
Jeanette was an amazing woman, thoughtful, loving, fun, smart, generous and kind. She knew what she wanted and lived life to the fullest.
She was born February 23, 1930 in Ogden, Utah to Ralph Wilson and Laura Celestia Short Lowe.
Jeanette graduated from Ogden High School in 1948 and attended college to further her business skills. About two years later, she moved to Portland, Oregon and then to Los Angeles, California. Working for the telephone company, she attended night school at Whittier High School and Saddleback College in Whittier, CA.
While attending Ogden High School she was a member of Gammo Iota, a social club. While living in Laguna Niguel, CA she was a member of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Society; Casta Del Sol Women's Golf Club in Mission Viejo, CA; after returning to Utah in 1992, she and Frank Norton joined the Newcomer's Club and played a lot of golf; then Jeanette joined the Fore Lake Golf Club and also Friends Unlimited both located in Salt Lake City.
Jeanette's career as an executive secretary stared in California with Pacific Scientific Co. in 1950; US Steel, Consolidated Western Steel Division which would become American Bridge Division 1957; then for Fluor Corporation until 1982. After retiring for eight years she was invited to work for a Japanese company, Taiyo CA Corp. in Newport Beach, who bought golf courses worldwide, but due to the failing economy in both Japan and USA, they were forced to close. So back to retirement, travel and golf.
She married in 1952 and divorced in 1960; remarried to Frank William Fleming in 1964 at the LDS church in Downey, CA. Frank introduced her to boating and they traveled the waterways to enjoy the sport. Frank passed away in 1980. Jeanette married Franklin Reynolds Norton in 1982 and enjoyed worldwide travel and golf. The Norton's moved to Utah in 1992 where they would be near family members. Franklin slowly fell into the dreaded disease Alzheimer's and passed away in 2001. She couldn't say enough good things about both Frank and Franklin.
Jeanette is survived by her son, Gregory H. Brett (Juanita Woelfle), Seattle, WA; granddaughter Catherine C. Brett, Southern Pines, NC; grandson Nicholas W. Brett, Seattle, WA; step-daughter M. Katherine Kuehn and her son Matthew, Bremerton, WA; sister, Carole Hebb, Portland, OR; sister-in-law, Joyce Lowe, Akeley, MN; nieces, Cheryl A. Howard (Dean), American Fork, UT; Keely D. Shurtz (Mark), Lehi, UT; nephews, Bradley Dorton, Zepher Cove, NV; Brian Hebb, Eugene, OR; Michael Hebb, Seattle, WA; Kirk Lowe, Akeley, MN; David Lowe, AZ.
Preceded in death by her parents Ralph W. and Laura C. Short Lowe; brother, Ronald R. Lowe; sister Irene (Lowe) Hadley; niece, Susan Glassman and nephew Robert W. Dorton and Phillip Lowe.
There will be no services, Jeanette has chosen cremation and interment will be with Franklin at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Utah County, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019