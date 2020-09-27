Jeanette Lucille Bird McReynolds
1950 ~ 2020
On Wednesday September 23, 2020 Jeanette Lucille Bird McReynolds returned to her Heavenly Father, while surrounded by her family.
A viewing will be held in her honor on Monday September 28, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT 84123. Funeral Services will be Tuesday September 29, 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Chapel, 4845 South Woodhaven Drive, Taylorsville, UT 84123, with a viewing 10-10:45 a.m. Interment , West Jordan City Cemetery.
