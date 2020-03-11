|
|
Jeanette Seibold Hale
1924 ~ 2020
Jeanette Seibold Hale peacefully passed from this mortal existence on Sunday, March 8, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born December 20, 1924, at the family home in Newdale, Idaho, the youngest child of Fredrick and Frieda Susanna Wettstein Seibold. She lived a long and exemplary life to the age of 95, teaching her four daughters and four sons the principles of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the values of hard work and a clean home.
Jeanette was the life of every party, bringing joy, clever wit, and laughter to everyone she met. She had many friends throughout her life, attending Ricks College and graduating from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor's in Physical Education. She fulfilled an honorable mission to the East Central States.
Meeting Lyle A. Hale when she was in high school and he was playing football at Utah's Agricultural College (now USU), they enjoyed each other thoroughly by the end of the evening, dating on and off until he popped the question: "How would you like to help me raise a basketball team?" Jeanette turned him down once, noting that she would be marrying in the temple. When Lyle was prepared to fulfill that requirement, she consented. A lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Jeanette served with faithful dedication in many callings.
Jeanette was welcomed with joy and excitement into her heavenly home by her eternal sweetheart, granddaughter (Jenna Lee Walker), great grandson (Ryan James Walker), her parents and siblings: Norman, Marguerite (Kostenko), Leo, Olga (Cook), and Vivian (Miller). She is survived by her numerous and appreciative posterity: Debra Hale, Linda (Robert Walker), Shawna (Kirk Dickamore), Karen (Scott Keller), Fred (Cheryl), Larry, Ron (Lisa), and Jerron (Melanie), 38 grandchildren and 85 great-grandchildren.
Loved ones are invited to attend a viewing for Jeanette at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Friday morning, March 13, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Moss Hill Ward chapel, 455 South 1200 East, Bountiful, followed by her memorial service in the same building at 1:00 p.m. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020