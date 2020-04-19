|
|
Jeanette (Nan) Walters
1928 ~ 2020
Jeanette Groves Walters, 92, passed away on April 15, 2020. Survived by son, Doug (Kim) Walters; granddaughter, Jamie (Claine) Wylie; great grandsons, Austin and Steven Wylie. Preceded in death by her husband, Tex Walters and daughter, Jane Wylie. Nan was a great mom and grandmother who loved life and was a great friend and neighbor to all. No services will be held at her request. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020