Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Walters


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Walters Obituary
Jeanette (Nan) Walters
1928 ~ 2020
Jeanette Groves Walters, 92, passed away on April 15, 2020. Survived by son, Doug (Kim) Walters; granddaughter, Jamie (Claine) Wylie; great grandsons, Austin and Steven Wylie. Preceded in death by her husband, Tex Walters and daughter, Jane Wylie. Nan was a great mom and grandmother who loved life and was a great friend and neighbor to all. No services will be held at her request. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -