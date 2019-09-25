|
|
Jeanne Jackson Mather
1955-2019
Jeanne Jackson Mather passed from this life peacefully on September 21, 2019. She was surrounded by her family. She was born to Helen Carlson and Amos Jackson in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the 8th of 9 children. She married Shane Mather in the Salt Lake Temple over 44 years ago. She has always been a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and passed that blessing on to her 3 children; Marie (Michael), Dixie (Michael), and Lucky (Annette). She served faithfully in many church callings including 2 service missions with her husband- the Inner City and the University and Huntsman Hospitals. Through many years of selfless service, she has influenced and blessed countless lives. She worked at Rhodes Bake-N-Serve for over 20 years. She loved the wonderful owners and staff at Rhodes and they treated her so well.
She will be missed by her husband, children, 9 grandchildren, and her siblings: Andy (Teddy), Ann (Allan), Sylvia (Rick), Paul (Jenna), Mary Jo (Dane), Robert (Ruth), Debbie (Rob), and Joe.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11 AM at the Stratford East Ward, 2635 South 1500 East. Friends and family may call Thursday evening from 6-8 PM at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South, and at the ward Friday from 9-10:30 AM. Interment at Larkin Sunset Lawn.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019