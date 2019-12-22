|
Jeanne M. Hansen
"An Angel Earned Her Wings"
Jeanne Mortensen Hansen passed away on December 20, 2019 surrounded by her family at home after a long and brave battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born to Daniel and Lucille Mortensen on February 12, 1936 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and was the second of three daughters. Jeanne liked to say that she was raised in the shadow of the temple on the site where the church Conference Center now stands. She was among the first graduating class at Olympus High School.
She married David Fisher Jeppson shortly after graduation on August 23, 1954, and was widowed in 1956. Jeanne married her lifelong best friend and love of her life, Merrill G. Hansen, on June 6, 1958, and she was proud to be the mother of David (Rob), Michael (Connie), Perry (Eileen), Jeffrey (Kimberly), and Lissa (Jeff). Jeanne also leaves 19 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren, with three more expected soon. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she dedicated her entire life to her family and made every family gathering a spectacular event!
Jeanne served in numerous positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, from den mother to Stake Relief Society President. Jeanne was an accomplished pianist and organist, and she first accompanied the Primary when she was a mere 11 years of age. She was a much sought after accompanist for choirs, soloists, and organizations, and she played at hundreds of funerals. Jeanne especially enjoyed her nine years as an organist at the Jordan River Temple.
Jeanne enjoyed golf, bowling, travel, walks and the serenity of the ocean. She endured boating and camping, as long as basic comforts and cuisine were not compromised. Jeanne excelled not only at the piano, but also at sewing, cooking, decorating, gardening, and producing roadshows and family celebrations. She loved all things beautiful, especially music and flowers, and she liked things best when done her way! Jeanne was proud of her PHT (putting hubby through) from University of Utah Law School. Jeanne created a cookie startup business in 1982, which grew and flourished as Skool Lunch Deli & Bakery for over 30 years. Jeanne's beauty, charm, and passion made the world a better place. She was an example of grace and love to the very end.
Jeanne's very grateful family extends their most heartfelt thanks to the staff at Valeo Home Hospice and especially to Hanna, Kylee, Alexis, Julie and Kerry who helped make Jeanne's journey with Alzheimer's a loving and compassionate experience.
A private memorial will be held. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to honor Jeanne though the Alzheimer's organization at .
