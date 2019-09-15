|
|
Jeanne S. Lindorff
1926~2019
South Jordan, UT-Jeanne Sperry Snyder Lindorff was born April 17, 1926, to Pearl Sperry and D. Vernon Eugene Snyder in Salt Lake City. She passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019, at Beehive Homes at South Jordan. Jeanne had a talent for drawing. She drew fashion ads for Z.C.M.I. She met and married Alfred Nelson Lindorff who was employed at Gillam Advertising. They had five children: Karen (Mel Bashore), Kurt (Kristeen), G. Cory (Corrine), Karl N. (Shanna), and David (Beverly), 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She lived a life of service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, culminating at age 80, in a mission to Nauvoo, Illinois. Survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and three sisters: Shirley Pratt, Bonnie Bills, and Joy (Glenn) Jensen; and sister-in-law Linda Snyder. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 20, at 11 AM at the Westland 2nd Ward, 7171 South 2700 West. Friends may call one hour prior to services. Interment will be at Salt Lake City Cemetery. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019