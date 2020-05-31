Jeannette Hathaway Sessions
1928 - 2020
Jeannette Hathaway Sessions
1928~2020
Jeannette Hathaway Sessions passed away peacefully May 27, 2020 at her home in Centerville, UT.
Jeannette is survived by daughter Ann (Richard) Casper of Centerville, grandson Jon-Phillip (Sarah) Casper of Farmington, granddaughter Angie (Julio) Zuniga of West Valley, two great grandchildren Evan and Violet Casper.
A graveside service and burial will be held on Monday, June 1st at the Centerville City Cemetery at 1pm. For more information and online condolences please visit www.russonmortuary.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Centerville City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
RUSSON BROTHERS MORTUARY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
