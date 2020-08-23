Jeannie Kay Davis Richards

1949 - 2020

South Ogden, UT-Jeannie Kay Davis Richards passed away from natural causes on August 16, 2020. Jeannie was born on November 30, 1949 in Ogden, Utah to Owen and Margaret Burnett Davis. Jeannie graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1968. She worked for the State of Utah in the Division of Welfare Services from 1977 until she retired in 2010. She married Briant Patrick Richards on Valentines Day in 1981. Jeannie and Briant have a son, James Richards, whom she loved with all her heart. Jeannie loved her dogs and will be missed by Bailey and Winnie. She is survived by her son, James; her sisters, Bridget McArthur, Molly McHoul and her Step-Sisters, Sharon McKinley and Janice Gannon. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Briant. Private services will be held for family and friends at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store