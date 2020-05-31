Jeannine Haycock Kersey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeannine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeannine Haycock Kersey
1966 ~ 2020
Jeannine passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Bountiful, Davis County, Utah. She had been ill for a long time and suffered multiple health challenges.
She was born on June 25, 1966 in Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County, Utah. She was the daughter of Gerald B. and Sylvia Nelson Haycock and the wife of Danial Keith Kersey. She was the mother of four sons: Scott Keith (Catina), Michael Gerald (Alexis), Danial Adam (Keli), and Christopher Rulon. Her grandchildren are: Dallas, Adley, Xander, Liam, Lila, Ethan, Kadelynn, Brooklyn, and Braylen.
She worked as a Medical Assistant and was especially respectful when someone passed away.
Jeannine had a nurturing heart. She often said, "Most children bring home stray dogs to love…MY children bring home stray people to care for!"
She was bright, beautiful, and full of adventuresome ideas…we should have warned the souls in Heaven that she was coming. Even though she was exhausting to live with, we'll miss her noisy laugh and love her always.
Later on when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides we hope to have a special time to celebrate her life and the life of her brother, Mike, who passed away in January.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 29, 2020
Jack and I are so very sorry for your loss! We sincerely hope she has peace at last! We hope that you all may find comfort in knowing that families can be eternal. Your family is in our daily prayers and we love you!
Shellie & Jack Ehlert
Family
May 27, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Hope all is well.
Vaughn Silcox
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved