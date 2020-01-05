Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Jeannine Winkler


1939 - 2019
Jeannine Winkler Obituary
Jeannine Winkler
1939 ~ 2019
Myrna "Jeannine" Nokes Winkler returned home on December 27, 2019. She was born February 3, 1939, in Murray, Utah, to Horace Sylvester Nokes and Vernis Aileen Shepherd Nokes. She married Robert William Winkler on April 19, 1957.
Together they had 5 Children: Karla (Chad) Munns of Garland, UT, Bob Winkler of Sandy, UT, Lori (Joseph) Jenkins of Bealeton, VA, Russell (Kris) Winkler of Kearns, UT, Peggy (Stephen) Dansie of Tremonton, UT; 21 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving Husband and Parents.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 7th, at 2:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary Chapel,1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.) in Sandy, Utah. A Viewing for all family and friends will precede the services beginning at Noon. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
For full obituary and to share condolences visit www.larkincares.com.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020
