Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend, Jeano Carmen Campanaro passed away January 24, 2020 at the age of 93. During his last days, he was surrounded by his family. He now joins our beautiful mother, Dorothy, and our sweet, loving sister, Cheri.
Jeano was born on December 9, 1926 to proud, hardworking, and loving Italian immigrants Carmen and Maria Orlando Campanaro in Salt Lake City. He had an older brother, Frank, who was tragically killed in an auto accident at the age of 10 and a younger sister, Frances, who lives in Florida.
At the young age of 18, Jeano enlisted in the Coast Guard during WWII where he survived a tsunami on a remote island off of Alaska. He later served in the U.S. Navy, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander in Naval Intelligence, and remained active in the Naval Reserves for 22 years. Jeano went on to graduate from the University of Utah and became a social worker for the State of Utah. He loved his job and had a passion for helping the less fortunate.
Jeano married his beautiful wife, Dorothy DePasquale, also the child of Italian immigrants, on June 7, 1951. Together they raised three loving children and instilled in them the value of hard work, tenacity, and the importance of family. Family always comes first in the Italian culture and definitely did in the Campanaro home.
Jeano was loved by all and was known for his big, warm smile. He had a genuine interest in getting to know other people and helping them where he could. He also had a passion for the stock market. Even at the age of 93, he still read the Wall Street Journal and Barron's and was actively trading stocks. He was an adventurous risk-taker and earned the nickname, Casino Jeano. He will always be remembered for his amazing zest for life, indomitable spirit, and his positive attitude.
Jeano is survived by his children Jean (Brad) Vierig and Gary (Lorraine) Campanaro, his six grandchildren Christopher, Jason, Ashley, Amanda, Justin, Daniel, his great-granddaughter Blair, and his sister, Frances. A private internment with military honors was held at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Huntsman Cancer Foundation, 500 Huntsman Way, Salt Lake City, Utah 84108
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020