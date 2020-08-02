Jedd J. Williams

1935 ~ 2020

Jedd J. Williams, age 85, our handsome and beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully at home in Salt Lake City on July 28, 2020 with family by his side. Jedd was the youngest of eight children born to Samuel H. and Grace Margaret Williams on January 22, 1935 in Jerome, ID. He spent his early years working on his dad's farm. When Jedd was 12 yrs old, his family moved to Salt Lake. He graduated from East High in 1953. As a teenager, Jedd worked on the dock at Milne Truck Lines loading freight. During this time, he joined the Army Reserve and served for 8 years. In 1954 he answered the call to serve an LDS mission in the Southern States Mission of Alabama, Georgia and Florida. This was special because his father had been called to that same mission years before.

In 1963 he married his sweetheart and the girl next door, Elaine Parry, in the Salt Lake Temple. In 1968 Jedd moved his young family to New York to manage Elaine's brother's health club in Scarsdale. After seven years and adding three more children to their family, they decided to move back to Salt Lake where Jedd again worked for Milne Truck Lines for many years. He continued driving until 2003 when sadly his career ended due to a stroke.

Jedd loved the outdoors: camping, backpacking, fishing and hunting and instilled that love in each of his children. Jedd could build or fix anything and these skills were also passed along to his kids. He and his son Brad worked one summer to completely restore a VW bus. He was supportive of his children and proud of their achievements. Jedd has always had a strong testimony of the Savior and was a wonderful friend and neighbor to his Garden Heights South Ward family. He taught his family well, accepted many callings, and helped Elaine with many of hers (setting up many a girls' camp).

Jedd loved a good joke and making others laugh. He absolutely adored his wife Elaine of 56 years and their wonderful children: Melanie (Bob), Brad, Alison, Amy (Scott), and Beth (Ian). Fourteen grandchildren were dearly loved by their Grandpa: Sierra (Xavier), Hannah (Brad), Sidney, Maddie, Ben, Parker, Amanda, Jane, Blake, Tate, Lars, Aiden, Lucas, and Anna; and two sweet great grandchildren: Xiliah and Boon. Jedd is survived by his beloved sister Marjorie. He also had a deep love for his extended family and treasured memories from summer reunions.

The family would like to thank Laura, Sara, Cassie and Bethany at Elevation Hospice for their loving care the last two years. The children especially want to thank their angel mother who cared lovingly and unselfishly for their father after his stroke in 2003. Their mother's love for their dad was clear to everyone who knew them even during the many years he was bedridden.

A garden viewing will be held on Friday, August 7, in the Williams backyard, 3112 S. Marie Cir, from 7:00-8:30 pm. Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 8, at 10:00 am. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S. Highland Dr. Please practice social distancing and wear a face mask. Bring a chair and sun umbrella if you would like one.



