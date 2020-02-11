|
Jeff "Goofy" Anderson
1955~2020
Our husband, father, papa, brother and friend passed from this earthly life on February 5, 2020. He was born on December 6 1955. He leaves behind his loving wife Betty Anderson, daughter Allie (Joe) Anderson and his proudest accomplishment to date, his granddaughter Oakley Anderson. Also, survived by 2 brothers, a sister and his nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Bennion Utah East Stake Center, 5980 South 1300 West, Taylorsville, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday evening at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, Utah and 1 hour prior to the service, at the church. Interment, Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
For full obituary, visit www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020