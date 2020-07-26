In Loving Memory

It is with great sadness that Suzanne Larson and the Doctorow Family Foundation honor the life and work of Jeff Metcalf, celebrated playwright and distinguished professor, who passed away on June 10, 2020. Tenacious, charming and possessed of an irreverent sense of humor, Jeff was a great friend and long-time grantee. He leaves us with the challenge to find humor in the most disconcerting of circumstances and to create with passion. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.



