60 years young
6-11-1959 ~ 4-13-2020
Loved by so many!! Jeff spent and enjoyed his life to the fullest. He touched the lives of so many. All of us that had the blessing to know him are feeling great sorrow knowing he left this wonderful place too soon and so young with many stones left unturned. As we continue our lives here without him by our side. He would want us all to live out our lives to the fullest, smell the flowers and take a detour, especially when it's not needed, and remember most of all TO LOVE. We are missing you Mr. Makin.
Our time will come and will be together again.
Lots of love for you Jeff. XOXO
A celebration of life will be held at a later date this year.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 3, 2020