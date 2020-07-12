1963 ~ 2020
Jeffery Scott Sorensen, age 57, passed away July 1, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Born April 11, 1963 to Harold and Patricia Florence Sorensen. He attended Hillcrest High School.
Jeff loved us all, including his grandparents as well. He was always apologetic about his inability to perform up to our hopes and expectations. We judged him based on our view of normal behavior, not on his goodness and difficulty adjusting the way the world wanted him to be.
He tried and tried; it just wasn't wired into his being. He found his own path and followed it to the end. Myself and Pat always tried to help him connect to the path we all thought was correct. He found his own path. He was very kind and hopeful for those he loved.
Looking back breaks our hearts. What should or could we have done to make it better for Jeff. We will remember him for the real person he was.
Jeff is survived by his father Harold and his brother Rick. Preceded in death by his mother Patricia.
"Love you, Jeff!! I love you, Dad."
For information on future services please visit www.premierfuneral.com