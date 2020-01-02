Home

Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
LDS Hillcrest Ward
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
LDS Hillcrest Ward
495 east 5699 South
Jeffrey Charles Brown, born January 14, 1978, died December 24, 2019 surrounded by friends and family. He was married to Amanda Ruth Nelson on August 3, 2011 in the Manti, Utah temple. They welcomed their daughter, Charlotte Ruth, December 28, 2018. He will be missed by many family and friends. A viewing will be held 1/3/20 from 6-8 pm at Memorial Murray Mortuary. Funeral is 1/4/20 at the LDS Hillcrest Ward 495 east 5699 South at 11 am with a viewing an hour prior. Please see www.MemorialUtah.com for full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
