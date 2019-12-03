|
Jeffrey David Larrabee
6/7/1969 - 11/29/2019
Jeff lost his valiant battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday, November 29th, surrounded by family and friends. His love for life and laughter did not end with his death. He was a Traeger blackbelt, mentor to many and friend to all. He is survived by his Spouse; Debi, Children; David & Kiersten Larrabee, Tycia & Chad Ferrall, Brendan Larrabee, Taylor & Joshua Cox, Erika Lewis and grandchildren; Tristin, Wyatt & Athena. Parents, Doug & Karen Larrabee. Siblings, Rick (Kris), Carol (Greg), Maylyn (Scott) and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Tyler Anderson. Jeff is off to new adventures catching fish, cooking food and laughing with Tyler. Please join us as we celebrate his life for a viewing from 6-8pm on Wednesday, December 4th . A second viewing will be held from 10:00-10:45am on Thursday, December 5th, with a memorial service at 11am. All services will be held at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan, Utah with graveside services being held after at Larkin Mortuary, 1950 E. 10600 S., Sandy, Utah. To leave online condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
