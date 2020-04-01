Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT
Jeffrey Denton Thiede


1978 - 2020
Jeffrey Denton Thiede Obituary
Jeffrey D. Thiede
1978 ~ 2020
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Jeffrey Thiede notifies friends and family of his passing on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was taken unexpectedly from us at the early age of 41 and will be missed very dearly. Jeff was born on May 30, 1978, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was the son of Cynthia LaVonne Anderson and Denton Earl Thiede. Jeff leaves behind his best friend, Brooke, children, Tanner (Lexi) Thiede, Jordyn Thiede, Ashley Thiede and dog Molly.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah.
For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020
