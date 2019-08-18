|
Jeffrey Edward Dority
1965 ~ 2019
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 13, 2019, Jeffrey Edward Dority departed this life to spend some time with his dad. He was a devoted husband to Mary, his love, and father to Ben and Zach. He was a loving son, brother and uncle.
He loved anything John Wayne, James Bond, Harley Davidson or military history. He always knew how to make a person feel good and was one of the most generous persons around. He could tell a great story so naturally that is made him an excellent salesman. He loved motorcycles and fast cars since he was a young man. He carried that love throughout his life. He was a proud Eagle Scout and served a Latter-day Saints mission to Coventry, England.
He is survived by his wife Mary Marchant Dority, sons Benjamin Michael and Zachary Calvin, his mother Idonna, his brothers Rick (Sheryl) and Robert Ian (Rebecca) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard.
The family will hold a small, private gathering to honor him.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019