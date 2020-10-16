1/1
Jeffrey H. Weiss
1949 - 2020
1949 ~ 2020
Jeffrey H Weiss passed on to his next adventure on Tues Oct. 6, 2020. Jeff was born on July 14, 1949 in SLC, Utah to Hyrum and Mary Weiss. He gained personal strength from remote, natural landscapes and live to tell the tales of countless extreme camping, backingpacking, rafting and fishing excursions. Jeff's love of books and the outdoors is carried on in legacy by his ohana: Kris, Jessie, Justin, Helena, Echo, Guy, Lisa, Collin, and Richard. Jeff's calm and steady presence will be felt in the rivers, oceans, mountains, and wildlife for years to come. Memorial donations may be sent to: VOA Utah voaut.org/donatetovoaut

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
