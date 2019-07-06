|
|
1949 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City,Utah-Jeffrey J. Jensen passed away peacefully at his Salt Lake home on Monday, July 1, 2019. He was born in Salt Lake City on July 28, 1949, to Marjorie Sutherland and Floyd B. "Shum" Jensen, the second of three sons. He grew up in the Highland Park area and was involved in little league baseball, a passion that remained with him through adulthood. He attended Highland High School, where he was the first baseman on the 1966 State Championship team.
Jeff attended the University of Utah on a baseball scholarship and was the third generation of his family to affiliate with the Sigma Chi fraternity. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in political science and later earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Utah College of Law.
Jeff was founder and president of Landmark Title Company and worked in the title industry for 43 years. He was a licensed title examiner and escrow officer and participated in the underwriting and closing of residential and commercial projects in Utah and throughout the Rocky Mountain region. He was a member of the Salt Lake County, Utah State, and American Bar Associations; a member of the Salt Lake Board of Realtors; a member of the Utah Land Title Association; chairman of the Real Property Section of the Utah Bar Association from 1990-1991, and president of the Utah Land Title Association from 1994-1995. He was a member of the S.J. Quinney College of Law Alumni Board of Trustees, where he served as president from 2002-2003 and was named 2005 Alumnus of the Year.
As important as his accomplishments were, nothing compares to his dedication to and love for his wife and partner of 48 years and his devotion to his children, grandchildren, and many friends. He lived by his motto to work hard and play hard and balanced beautifully his work life with his love for adventure. He enjoyed numerous camping and river trips, running marathons, playing golf, hiking in Utah's mountains and deserts, and spending time with his family and friends in his two favorite destinations, San Francisco and Sun Valley, Idaho. He was always generous with his time and his counsel, and he had a gift of making everyone feel like they were the most important people in the room and their concerns were the most important matters to discuss. He will be remembered for his compassion, his integrity, his generosity, his ability to always lead with love, and his undying devotion to a pro and con list on a yellow legal pad.
Jeff is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Anne "Beth" Armstrong; son, Josh; daughters, Kate (AJ) Belcher and Anna (Brandon) Wicks; daughter-in-law, Molly McLaughlin; five of the most incredible grandchildren, Henry, Abby, Evie, Grace, and Chloe; brothers, Mike (Lynn) and Tom (Lisa) Jensen; in-laws, John (Kathy Voltz) and Margaret "Marnie" (Daniel Boone Craig) Armstrong; nieces and nephews, including Jonas (Emily) and Joey (Brianne) Armstrong, who were like children to him; surrogate family, the Le Ducs; and his many cherished friends. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother and father; his best friend and father-in-law, Ben F. Armstrong; and his mother-in-law, Betty Jo Armstrong; as well as many other aunts, uncles, and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Katherine Widnell and Sarah Oyler at the Intermountain Neurosciences Institute and Intermountain Hospice and Homespire Healthcare for their kindness and guidance. They would also like to thank the Aguado and Garcia family for all their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you make a donation to "And Justice for All" http://andjusticeforall.org/ and to cheer for the San Francisco Giants in Jeff's memory.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah. Visitations will be held at Wasatch Lawn Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Monday one hour prior to the funeral services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 6 to July 7, 2019