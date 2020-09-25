Jeffrey Earl Keyes "Jeff"
1953 ~ 2020
North Salt Lake City, UT-Jeffrey Earl Keyes "Jeff", age 67, passed away on 9/20/2020, in North Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on 4/4/1953, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Billy Francis Keyes and Edith Helen Nelson Keyes. He married Mary A. Fraley on 6/23/1978. A graveside will be held Saturday 9/26/2020 at 12:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123. A two hour viewing will begin at 10:00 AM at the same location. For online condolences and the full obituary, please visit Memorialutah.com
.