Jeffrey Scott Kline
1962 ~ 2020
Our amazing husband, father, and grandfather, Jeffrey Scott Kline, died while fishing the Snake River on June 17, 2020. He was born on October 11, 1962 to Patricia and Richard Kline in Ashton, Idaho. Jeff married the love of his life, Marilyn Stagg, on April 7, 1990, and they were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They raised three beautiful daughters together. Jeff worked for the Bureau of Land Management as a wildland firefighter for 37 years, where he was revered by many of his co-workers. He loved traveling, fishing, and spending time with his family. Jeff is survived by his wife, Marilyn, and daughters, Kristen (Rodney) Mellor, Rachelle (Austin) Green, and Natalie Kline. He had two grandsons that he adored, Rowan and Raiden Mellor. He is also survived by his father, Richard Kline, and sister, Becky (Allan) Trigg. Jeff is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Kline.
A viewing will be held at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah 84095 on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm.
Funeral services will be June 23, 2020 at 11 am at the River Oaks 3rd Ward Church 8825 South 1095 West, West Jordan, Utah 84088. a viewing will be held prior to services from 10:00-10:45 am, Interment will follow at the West Jordan Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed. Condolences can be offered and a full obituary can be read at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.