1/2
Jeffrey Leigh Peters
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Leigh Peters
November 23, 1939 ~ September 29, 2020
Jeffrey Leigh "Painless" Peters, 80, of Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away on September 29, 2020 at his home in Emigration Canyon, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Jeff was born in San Francisco on November 23, 1939, to his father, Raymond Francis Peters and mother, Shirley Llewelyn Peters.
He grew up in Menlo Park, California and attended Bellarmine College Preparatory High School in San Jose. A lifelong student, he attended Santa Clara University and completed a Bachelor's Degree at San Jose State University. He received a Masters Degree in Anatomy from UCLA, and then a Master's Degree in Biomedical Engineering, and a PhD in Physiology, from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. He moved to Salt Lake City in 1970 to join the Division of Artificial Organs at the University of Utah, where he obtained his MD and completed a residency in Anesthesiology.
Jeff married Pamela Wells of Pacific Palisades, California, on December 28, 1963, and together they had Megan, Jared, Kendra, Garrick and Micah. Megan was born in Los Angeles. Jared, Kendra and Garrick were born in Houston, and Micah was born in Salt Lake City.
Jeff and Pam were active in the Civil Rights movement, notably working with VISTA, in the disadvantaged community of Blossom Heights, Houston, where they lived. There, they helped create a parent cooperative preschool.
Jeff married Linda Brimhall January 27, 1978 and added Linda's son Troy to his family.
His passion for community service continued when he went to Ghana in 2000. For two decades, Jeff traveled to Ghana to teach and work, training future doctors and helping in an annual, critical, outreach program to small villages.
Jeff spent four decades teaching and practicing at The University of Utah, St. Mark's Hospital and the Salt Lake VA hospital. His official final day was on First Call at the age of 74. He constantly enjoyed working and continuing his education, learning echo cardiology technology late in his career. He was proud of his early research with the inventor of the artificial heart, Dr. Cliff Kwan-Gett.
Jeff loved music, sports, basketball (playing until he was 76)! He also played tennis. He enjoyed following his kids' and grandchildren's sports, whether it was basketball, track, field hockey, volleyball or soccer. And boy did he love following the Jazz, 49ers and Giants, as well as professional tennis.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by the mothers of his children, his brother Joel (Audrey); his sister Joanie; his cousin Jerry; his children Megan, Jared, Kendra, Garrick, Micah Peters, and Troy Brimhall; his children through marriage, Susan Marie, Gabriel, Susan Elizabeth, Rebecca and Carolyn; his grandchildren, Zak (Adrienne), Asha, Cameron, Dominic, Stella, Sierra, Katelyn, Elijah, Maximilian, Rafael and Alexandra; his niece Ginger and his nephew Joshua.
While working the past two decades in Ghana, Africa, Jeff adopted a Ghanaian family whom he met at the University where he taught. Salomey, Isaac, Roland and Raymond will miss him greatly.
Jeff Peters was a beautiful human being. His departure leaves us with a distinctive and profound legacy of kindness. Jeff believed all individuals contain immense value. Whether you worked as a nurse, a janitor, or in the hospital cafeteria, Jeff knew your name, and wanted to know what was happening in your life. At the core, his guiding principles were equality, selflessness, enthusiasm and service. Simply put, the man was a giant, a lion and a legend.
He loved pistachio ice cream and Jim Croce. He loved his children. He loved his grandchildren. He loved his extended family, his friends, his students, his neighbors and his patients. He will be remembered all over the world and missed by so many.
In lieu of flowers or other usual services, Jeff's family believes his wish would be that everyone get out to exercise their civic duties and VOTE!
His children will have a memorial celebration when the current public health crisis allows for a large gathering.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 30, 2020
Prof Jeff no doubt had a lion heart, a heart full of gold. I still remember how he made his anesthesia class lovely in medical school and will talk to us about life in general. His smile was unique.Excellent teacher.
Student
October 30, 2020
He maintained his Medical License in California. He assisted @ Stanford Univ. Hospital with Dad's procedure before heart surgery.
October 30, 2020
Being his lil sister, was my greatest accomplishment. I learned 'kindness' as Jeff never stopped being my example.♡
Joan Strayer
Sister
October 30, 2020
I have not met Jeffrey. I got to know him through his son Jared, my wonderful neighbor. I got to say hello to him when he was talking to Jared on the phone. He was so jovial and full of energy. A giant with a lion’s heart and a model for all of us to follow. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Steven Ng
Friend
October 29, 2020
Best grandfather to his grandchildren ( my kids), and the greatest Father-In-Law I could ever have hoped for. His love of learning and family and friends is evident in his children. Thank you, and blessed journey to you, Dr. Jeff Peters!
Gabriel Martinez
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved