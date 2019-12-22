Home

Jeffrey Lynn Johnson


1942 - 2019
Jeffrey Lynn Johnson Obituary
Jeffrey Lynn Johnson
Aug 19, 1942 ~ Nov 28, 2019
Jeffrey Lynn Johnson died on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019. If he hadn't been in the hospital, he would have been cooking Thanksgiving dinner for his devoted life partner and best friend, Julie Plant.
Jeffrey grew up in Salt Lake City, attending Highland High School. He graduated from the University of Utah in Business Administration. After university and ROTC he entered the military, ultimately completing his service as captain of an armor division in Schweinfurt, Germany.
Jeffrey is survived by his life partner Julie Plant, former wife Gael Duffy Hill, sons Jason Johnson and Patrick Bogdanich, and grandchildren Leonardo and Stella. He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Mary Frederickson Johnson, and father, Lester Johnson. Interment will be at Camp Williams, Utah, with a service to be announced in the spring.
Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories and photos with the family and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019
