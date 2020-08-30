1/1
Jeffrey Richard Taylor
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1982 ~ 2020
Jeffrey Richard Taylor was born September 6, 1982, in Payson, Utah; he died, at home, in August, 2020.
Jeff has moved on to his next verse. While he was with us, he completed a BA degree at the University of Utah and then a Master of Fine Arts (MFA), with an emphasis on poetry, at the University of Massachusetts in Boston. He worked as an educational administrator at UMB and also as an editor and writer at MIT. He was the founding editor of Temporary Press, a publisher of poetry and fiction in the Boston/Cambridge area. He published a Chapbook of his poetry, "don't put it in your mouth" (Elik Press, 2008) and published works in a number of journals and reviews. He was awarded a Distinguished Mention by the Academy of American Poets in 2010, and an Honorable Mention, the year before.
Jeff could study and describe powerful beauty and emotion from what many of us would discard as ordinary and plain. He drew his most precious breath from the beauty of the world that is around us. He was never so much at peace as he was fishing a stream while watching the shimmer of the trees, or studying the stars near a red-rock mountain. "I need / to remind myself - " he wrote in a poem, "all water flows / into Boston Harbor, / eventually."
Of all his greatest works, his son, Otto, held the prime spot in his heart.
Jeff leaves his son, Otto, who lives in Texas with his mother, Crystal Koe. He is also survived by parents, Jim and Lisa Page Taylor; brothers: Mike (Andreas), Matt (Kate), Greg (Christy); a sister, Andrea (Ben) Stoddard; his grandmother, Lucille G. Taylor; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and dear friends. We will miss our own family "Puck." We pray you find your way from here.
Because of the pandemic, and distances involved, the family has determined to not hold a traditional funeral; but, will gather in a private family gathering, at a later time. We are grateful to family, friends and neighbors who have been so kind and supportive.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved