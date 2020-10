1971 ~ 2020Jeffrey Scott Freebairn, 49, passed away unexpectedly on October 15, 2020 in Utah of a pulmonary embolism. Jeff was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 23, 1971 to Mary P. Freebairn and Robert D. Freebairn. Jeff is survived by his beloved children, son Pierce Freebairn and daughter Mireille Freebairn, sister Meredith (Mike) Mackris, brother Robert (Shauna) Freebairn, and 3 nieces and 1 nephew. Preceded in death by both parents. He will be missed. Go to https://www.wiscombememorial.com to leave condolences.