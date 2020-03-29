Home

Jeffrey William Bogaard


1952 - 2020
Jeffrey William Bogaard Obituary
Jeffrey W. Bogaard
1952 ~ 2020
On Friday, March 20, 2020, Jeffrey William Bogaard, loving husband and father, died at the age of 67, after a long battle with cancer.
Jeffrey was born on September 8, 1952 to Clem and Beverly (Reese) Bogaard. He leaves behind his beloved wife Loretta, daughter Kali (Jeff), step-children Jennifer (Scott) and Kevin, siblings Diane (deceased), Sandy, and Neil, and grandchildren Bayla, Olivia, and Jack.
Jeff spent most of his working life as a financial planner where he cherished the relationships he formed with his clients. He retired from Planning Pathways (Plan 4 Wealth) in June 2019.
Jeff had a passion for the outdoors and picking up new hobbies. He was a college gymnast, a triathlete, a race car driver, and a member of the Intermountain Porsche Club. He was an avid cook who was always trying new recipes, particularly on his charcoal grill, and loved refining his home brewed beer. His most recent pursuit was perfecting his game on the Frisbee golf course.
But most importantly, Jeff had a deep appreciation for the simple pleasures in life; a quiet trail in the company of one of his cherished pets, the perfect turn at his favorite ski mountain, a secluded campsite with a beautiful view of the desert, and time spent around the table or campfire with family and friends. His quick wit and subtle sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him.
In light of current social distancing recommendations, no memorial services will be held at this time. A remembrance will be held online at http://www.starksfuneral.com/obituaries where friends and family are invited to share their memories.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020
