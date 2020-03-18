|
1940 ~ 2020
Jeneane Hudson Pollock, age 79, passed away March 10, 2020 in Kanab, UT. Jeneane was born September 18, 1940 in Pleasant Grove, UT to Frank W and Josie L Baxter Hudson. Jeneane was raised in Pleasant Grove, UT; Mountain Home, ID; and Midvale, UT and attended school in Midvale and Sandy, UT. She married William "Bill" G Pollock on September 28, 1961.
Jeneane is survived by her son, Joseph Pollock; daughter, Jennifer (Chris) Pocock; grandsons, Kurtis and Merritt; and granddaughter, Jessica.
As per her request, Jeneane was cremated and there will be no viewing or funeral service. Cremation was under the direction of Mosdell Mortuary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 18, 2020