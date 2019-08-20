|
|
Jenna Lee Anderson
1940 ~ 2019
Jenna Lee Anderson was born November 20, 1940 in Price Utah. She is the daughter of Peter "Pete" Robert Tabone and Ellen Bulah Snow Tabone.
She was premature and born at seven months. She weighed between 2 and 3 pounds. The hospital sent her home to die, as the medical staff said there was nothing the hospital could do for her. Her mother carried her on a pillow and fed her with an eye dropper.
Jenna was a sixty one year, type 1 diabetic. She lived a full and wonderful life despite the problems related to her diabetes. Now her life is even better without the constant needle in her body, giving her insulin. She will live a comfortable and fulfilling life with her Father in Heaven.
She learned ballet and tap at an early age. She became proficient in those skills so that she could teach tap. She loved the ballet and tap that she would see in the early Broadway musicals.
She graduated from Carbon High School. She then received her Registered Nurse degree from Westminster College in 1962. She worked as an RN from graduation until 1988 when grandchildren became more important than her profession.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jenna had many teaching positions with the church. She loved Christ and His teachings. During the last few months she looked forward to Sunday evening when her husband would read the scriptures to her.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Kim. They were married and sealed May 9, 1980. They had two children, Rodney and Lesa. Lesa preceded her in death by twenty four years.
She has five grandchildren, Alexander, Ashlyn and Ben Anderson, Laurie Steadman (Josh), and Justin Horsley (Lacy), two great grandchildren, JJ and Braelynn Steadman.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Bountiful Hills Ward, 1190 East Bountiful Hills Drive, Bountiful, Utah. Viewings will be held Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, and from 9:45 to 10:45 am Saturday at the church, prior to the services. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019