Jennie Lee Allen

Creer

1932 - 2020

Jennie Lee Allen Creer was born December 18, 1932 to Louis Lynn and Jayne Cyrene Nicholson Allen, and passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020.

Jennie was born and raised in Salt Lake City, attending school at Ensign Elementary, Bryant Junior High, and West High School. She later went on to attend the University of Utah, graduating from the Art Department and becoming a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority where she made many close friends.

While attending the University of Utah Jennie fell in love with John Preston Creer, whom she married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 28, 1956, and whom she often called her "darling boy." They were inseparable for almost 60 years, until John passed away five years ago. Together, they were completely committed to their family, spending priceless time with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jennie particularly enjoyed her time with family at their Hebgen Lake cabin, on the ski slopes, and at their many family gatherings.

Jennie's personality was bright and magnetic. She couldn't help but make many friends throughout her life and maintained unusually long-lasting friendships, some of which started in grade school. She and John joined a pot-luck group with friends during their college years that has met monthly for over 60 years.

Jennie had a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She and John served three missions together in Preston England, Rhode Island and here in Salt Lake City. She served in various callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and particularly enjoyed her service as Relief Society President in the Federal Heights Ward. She loved sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ, much of which came naturally by her example of loving as Christ loved.

Jennie had a passion for life and a love for adventure; she simply couldn't sit still. She expressed herself through dance, art, sports, music, and through a deep love of her family. As a young girl, she could be found roller-skating with friends, ice-skating down "I" Street, or riding 3 buses in a row to and from the ski resorts in the winter to ski.

Jennie came from an extremely artistic and musical family, with sisters who shared her passion for painting. She leaves behind many cherished watercolor and oil paintings. She couldn't resist picking up a brush and adding life to the spaces around her. Flowers, vines, and scenery in vivid colors would suddenly appear on her walls, kitchen cabinets, cabin shutters, and even on an old wood saw that still hangs in the cabin at Hebgen. Her life was lived in color.

Jennie was a woman who loved unconditionally. She had a warmth that couldn't be matched and made everyone feel loved and welcome. She loved all people through all things. She was considered the "favorite mom" by friends of her children. When it came to her family, she loved deeply. Whether she was laughing hard with her sisters, serving as the get-away driver and providing alibis for her kids, or even rollerblading with her grandchildren, every person in her family felt very personally loved by her and she will be missed by all.

Jennie is survived by her sisters: Lanny Barnard (Jack), Leslie Brown and Kerri Hawthorne (Greg), brother-in-law: Kenny Lund, sisters-in-law: Alice Marsh, Sally Grant, Caroline Pinney and Joan Creer, her children: Sara Jayne Romney (Brad), Catherine Toronto, John Preston Creer, IV (Jane), Frank Creer and Stephen Creer (Javila). She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, John Preston Creer, her sisters: Nancy Lund and Stephanie Allen, and her parents: Louis Lynn and Jayne Nicholson Allen.

On Tuesday, August 4, 2020 the family will hold a viewing from 9:30-10:45 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11:00 a.m. at the Bonneville Ward (1535 Bonneview Drive). Due to concerns about COVID-19, the family requests that anyone who chooses to attend wear a mask and practice careful social distancing. The funeral service will also be streamed live on Zoom. Please request a link at: bradromney1835@gmail.com.

The family wishes to express appreciation to the staff and residents of the Cottonwood Creek Assisted Living Center and Elevation Hospice for their love and care of Jennie.



