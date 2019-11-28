|
|
Jennie Lynn
Arnoldus-Watson
1979 - 2019
Jennie was born in Salt Lake City on May 15, 1979 to her loving parents Gary and Karen Arnoldus. She returned to their open arms on November 24, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer. Jennie was a loving mother, sister (twin), wife, best friend, aunt and daughter. Her passion for makeup and hair led her to become a licensed cosmetologist, where she met the love of her life and husband Adam. Her family and friends were always kept looking their best because of Jennie's extraordinary skills in cosmetology. A lover of music, history and fashion, she enriched the lives of everyone around her.
Jennie is survived by her husband Adam, daughter Karen, fur-babies Elvis and Loretta, brother Steve (Cammie), twin sisterJamie (Brian), best friend, Carrie (Richard) and a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gary Lee and Karen Gayle Arnoldus.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 6:00-9:00pm and Saturday from 1:00-1:45pm prior to the services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019