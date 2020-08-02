1/1
Jennifer Hanger
1969 - 2020
Jennifer Hanger, 51, died July 11 in Kansas City, Missouri after a long struggle with addiction.
Jennifer was born in Salt Lake City, Utah February 8, 1969. She moved to Kansas City in 2019 to be closer to family. Her true loves were Diet Coke and rock and roll. She had an uncanny ability to get backstage at rock shows and meet many of her heroes. Jennifer graduated from Westminster College in Salt Lake City with a degree in philosophy. Uncommonly bright, she had a unique view of the world. She was a volunteer for the United Nations Association of Utah for several years. She was always up on politics, environmental and social issues and truly believed that Black Lives Matter.
She was predeceased by her parents Al and Ella Mae Hanger. She is survived by her sister, Shirley English (Rex) and brother Earl Hanger and her nieces and nephew, Sarah Pope (Adam), Suelyn Padjen (Guy), Karen Crookston (Dan) and Greg Hanger.
Jennifer will be remembered for persevering through difficult times. We hope she is at peace now and surrounded by love.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reflections Memorial Services
1624 Westport Road
Kansas City, MO 64111
816-561-0101
