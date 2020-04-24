|
|
1951 ~ 2020
Jennifer Susan Kranz, age 68, passed away April 15, 2020 at home in Bellingham, WA with her husband, Ralph, at her side. Born and raised in Wisconsin, Jennifer graduated from the University of
Wisconsin at Madison. After starting her career in Milwaukee as a high school special education teacher, she married Ralph Kranz. They moved to Mississippi where she continued teaching.
Their careers then took them to Salt Lake City where they lived for 33 years. During this time, Jennifer continued her work in education in Granite, Salt Lake, and Murray School Districts. Returning to graduate school while teaching full time, she earned two Master's degrees, one in curriculum and instruction and the other in educational administration, at the University of Utah. Taking a hiatus from teaching, Jen began her doctoral studies there during which time she was appointed principal of the Open Classroom School.
After returning to teaching, Jennifer served as a reading specialist and then interim principal of Parkside Elementary School before moving to Creekside Alternative High School as principal. Jennifer was then named principal at Parkside Elementary School before finishing her career as principal at McMillan Elementary.
Jennifer was a fiery, often-times outspoken, advocate for students and teachers. A consummate learner, Jen was passionate about and committed to providing the very best education possible to students and to fully support teachers to make that happen. Yet underneath her fierce and unwavering determination was a deeply caring, compassionate person with a warm and loving heart. She was the friend and colleague who would do anything for you. She was the one who cried tears of frustration when encountering obstacles in her way.
Jen loved dogs, especially her dachshunds. She loved to travel and was lucky enough to visit many wonderful places. Ireland, Greece, and Italy were among her favorites. Jennifer was a gardener and loved her rose bushes. She was a voracious reader to the end.
Jen is preceded in death by her mother and father, Jean and Wayne Draper. She is survived by her husband, Ralph, brother Mike and his son John, and brother Jim and his daughter Katy (Kevin) Lowdon. A funeral mass will be held at Church of the Assumption Catholic Church in Bellingham. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
Jennifer will be remembered with great love and we will miss her wonderful smile that lit up her face and the faces of those whose lives she touched. Godspeed, Jen!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020